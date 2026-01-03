Tamil Nadu poultry farmers’ strike may put broiler chicken prices on the boil soon

TIRUPPUR: As poultry farmers rearing chickens on contractual basis for broiler companies are on strike since Thursday over “low chicken-rearing rates” offered by these firms, the production halt is likely to hit the consumers hard as the price of broilers in Tamil Nadu is expected to rise soon.

The poultry farmers in TN have halted the production, demanding an increase in rearing charges. At present, they are getting Rs 6.5 per kg for broiler chicken. The farmers are seeking Rs 20 per kg for broiler chicken, Rs 25 per kg for farm-reared country chicken, and Rs 7 per kg for quail.

A B T M Mahalingam, state co-ordinator of poultry farmers’ wing of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam, said, “In TN, chicken producers are giving Rs 6.5 per kg to poultry farmers for broiler chicken. This rate has not been changed for more than five years. Also, we are getting only Rs 15 per kg for farm-reared country chicken and Rs 3 for quail.”

“Our costs for poultry farming have increased manifold in the last five years. Power tariffs are rising frequently. The price of coconut coir, which is spread in farms for rearing hens, has increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 22,000 per tractor-load. Also, after each batch of hens is sent out, the farm has to be whitewashed and disinfected. Considering all these, we have launched the strike across TN from January 1, demanding an increase in rearing charges,” Mahalingam added.

No-one will accept chicks to rear from January 1, he said, urging the state government and poultry producers to take steps on their demands.