VAO dies by 'suicide' in Chennai; male friend says parents poisoned her over inter-caste relationship

CHENNAI: The Thirupalaivanam police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Mangodu and Keerapakkam VAO who allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Avadi on Monday night. While her parents claim she took the extreme step following a domestic dispute, her boyfriend, also a VAO, has filed a police complaint alleging that she was poisoned over their inter-caste relationship.

The deceased, identified as R Aruna, had been serving as a VAO for the past two years. According to police, Aruna was in a relationship with Sivabharathi (27), who is the VAO of the neighbouring Kanavanthurai and Pakkam panchayats, whom she had met during their training days. The relationship allegedly faced stiff opposition from Aruna’s parents due to caste differences - Aruna belonged to MBC community while Sivabharathi is from OBC community.

It is alleged that her parents had been pressuring her to marry a relative, a proposal Aruna had consistently refused.

On Tuesday morning, Aruna was rushed to Stanley Hospital after her parents found her unresponsive, however, doctors declared her brought dead. Her parents subsequently lodged a police complaint, claiming that Aruna had killed herself following a domestic dispute over household chores. Based on this, the police registered an FIR under Section 194 of BNSS.

Following this, Sivabharathi filed a complaint alleging that Aruna’s parents had poisoned her food. He further alleged that Aruna’s brother, who is employed in a police battalion, had previously threatened her with a weapon. Sivabharathi has purportedly submitted evidence to support his claims.

A senior police official from the Red Hills range said, “The preliminary autopsy report showed no signs of external or internal struggle, and no suicide note was recovered. A special team has been formed to investigate the evidence provided by the boyfriend.”