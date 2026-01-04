78 injured in TN’s first jallikattu this year at Thatchankurichi

PUDUKKOTTAI: The state’s first jallikattu for2026 commenced at Thatchankurichi in Gandharvakottai taluk of the district on Saturday, with 361 tamers giving out their all to tame the 502 bulls let out into the arena through the vaadi vaasal.

A total of 78 people, including 34 spectators, and four bulls sustained injuries during the event. Minister for Natural Resources S Regupathy and Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Siva V Meyyanathan inaugurated the event held as part of the annual St Vinnerppu church festival.

Of the 1,539 bull tamers who registered, only 361 were allowed to participate in the event. Similarly, only 502 of the 891 registered bulls were let out into the arena after veterinary screening.

During the event, 78 people sustained injuries, of whom 14 were bull tamers. Among the 14, four sustained major injuries. The other injured were 34 spectators and 30 bull owners. Ten of the injured were taken to nearby government hospitals, while the four bull tamers who sustained major injuries were referred for further treatment.

Further, four bulls were injured during the event, one of which sustained grievous injuries, officials said.

Abi Sithar of Tiruppuvanam was awarded a bike for taming the most number of bulls. He tamed 14 bulls. 218 police personnel were deployed at the event alongside teams from the animal husbandry, revenue and health departments.