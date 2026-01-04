Congress denies talks with TVK, says committed to DMK alliance

CHENNAI: Dismissing speculation about alternative alliance possibilities, including with Vijay-led TVK, All India Congress Committee in-charge for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar on Saturday asserted that the Congress remained committed to its long-standing alliance with the DMK.

Categorically denying that the Congress was in talks with any other party, Chodankar said the alliance talks with the DMK were progressing smoothly and that they are expected to conclude soon.

Addressing reporters at the Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, Chodankar said a five-member coordination committee was formed to take forward the alliance negotiations with the DMK.

“The talks are ongoing and are being held in a cordial manner. We will be called for the next round of discussions very soon. Both sides will sit together and finalise the issues,” he said.

On reports suggesting that the Congress had demanded 38 seats and three Cabinet berths from the DMK, Chodankar rubbished the claim, saying that he would not respond to “speculative media reports”. The party would disclose its seat-sharing expectations at the appropriate time, he added.