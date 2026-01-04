DMK launches public outreach platforms for 2026 poll manifesto

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday launched a multi-platform public outreach initiative for public feedback ahead of drafting its manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections.

The party claimed that of the 505 promises made in its 2021 Assembly election manifesto, 404 (nearly 80%) have been fulfilled.

DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin formally unveiled a dedicated phone number, website, social media handles, and an artificial intelligence-enabled portal at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.

Sources in the party said the initiative aims to ensure wide public participation in shaping the DMK’s manifesto. The public can share their inputs through the helpline, WhatsApp, email, official website, social media handle dmkmanifesto26, and the AI portal (tnmanifesto.ai).

The manifesto drafting committee, headed by DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, comprises Ministers P Thiaga Rajan, T R B Rajaa, and Govi Chezhiaan, MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, MLAs N Ezhilan and A Tamilarasi, former MPs T K S Elangovan and M M Abdullah, and other representatives from diverse backgrounds.