DMK launches public outreach platforms for 2026 poll manifesto

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday launched a multi-platform public outreach initiative for public feedback ahead of drafting its manifesto for the 2026 Assembly elections.
The party claimed that of the 505 promises made in its 2021 Assembly election manifesto, 404 (nearly 80%) have been fulfilled.
DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin formally unveiled a dedicated phone number, website, social media handles, and an artificial intelligence-enabled portal at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.
Sources in the party said the initiative aims to ensure wide public participation in shaping the DMK’s manifesto. The public can share their inputs through the helpline, WhatsApp, email, official website, social media handle dmkmanifesto26, and the AI portal (tnmanifesto.ai).
The manifesto drafting committee, headed by DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, comprises Ministers P Thiaga Rajan, T R B Rajaa, and Govi Chezhiaan, MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, MLAs N Ezhilan and A Tamilarasi, former MPs T K S Elangovan and M M Abdullah, and other representatives from diverse backgrounds.
The committee, according to sources, will tour across Tamil Nadu to directly interact with farmers, traders, women, youth, and various sections of society to collect suggestions.
The party said 37 of the remaining 101 promises are pending due to lack of cooperation from the BJP-led union government that includes commitments such as the abolition of NEET and declaring the Tirukkural a national book. The other 64 promises could not be implemented due to factors such as local opposition or circumstances that do not warrant them currently.
Of the fulfilled promises, 364 have been implemented and are in operation, while 40 are under government consideration, a release said.
The DMK said the upcoming ‘Dravidian Model 2.0’ government would reflect the people’s voice and called upon citizens to actively participate in the manifesto-making process.