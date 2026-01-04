Eight out of 10 people back Vijay: Sengottaiyan

ERODE: Eight out of 10 people in Tamil Nadu are supporting Vijay, said TVK Chief Coordinator KA Sengottaiyan on the acceptance of his party founder-leader.

"Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay is capable of serving the people effectively. Surveys indicate that Vijay has the support of eight out of 10 people. According to the wishes of the people, we are all working towards a change in Tamil nadu. The upcoming Assembly election will bring about a change in TN," Sengottaiyan said while addressing reporters in Gobichettipalayam in Erode on Saturday.

Political parties that can accept Vijay as the Chief Minister candidate will join us in an alliance," he added.

He further said Vijay will take a call on applications from willing candidates for the Assembly election.