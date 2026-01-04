Eight out of 10 people back Vijay: Sengottaiyan

ERODE: Eight out of 10 people in Tamil Nadu are supporting Vijay, said TVK Chief Coordinator KA Sengottaiyan on the acceptance of his party founder-leader.
"Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay is capable of serving the people effectively. Surveys indicate that Vijay has the support of eight out of 10 people. According to the wishes of the people, we are all working towards a change in Tamil nadu. The upcoming Assembly election will bring about a change in TN," Sengottaiyan said while addressing reporters in Gobichettipalayam in Erode on Saturday.
Political parties that can accept Vijay as the Chief Minister candidate will join us in an alliance," he added.
He further said Vijay will take a call on applications from willing candidates for the Assembly election.
On the party equations in the state, Sengottaiyan said Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is the only party that is attacking both the DMK and the AIADMK.
"The AIADMK is not criticising the DMK and similarly the DMK is not criticising the AIADMK," he noted.
Responding to a question, he said, "the DMK has not fulfilled many of its poll promises. Therefore, now protests are taking place against the government."
He also claimed more functionaries from other political parties will join TVK by Pongal.
On whether Congress will join an alliance with the TVK, he said, "Anyone can say whatever they want regarding the alliance. But the official talks should be with Vijay. So wait and see."
Earlier, Sengottaiyan paid floral tribute to Rani Velu Nachiyar at the party office in Gobichettipalayam on her birth anniversary.