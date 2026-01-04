Hold consecration of Kanniyakumari Ramar temple in three months, says Madras HC

MADURAI: Setting aside the cancellation of the administrative sanction granted to some persons for carrying out donor works (Thirupani) and performing a consecration ceremony in an ancient Ramar temple at Kalpadi village in Kanniyakumari, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently ordered that the consecration should be completed within three months.

Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order on a batch of petitions filed by members of Kalpadi Ramar Thirukovil Munnetra Sangam against the cancellation order passed by the HR&CE department on October 31, 2025.The judge noted the authorities had cancelled the sanction and technical approval granted to the petitioners without putting the petitioners on notice.

While the judge accepted the reason cited by the authorities that the petitioners had collected funds in the name of the temple, though such collection is illegal, he observed that the petitioners were forced to do so due to the inaction of the authorities in maintaining the temple.