Madras HC appoints ‘Waterman of India’ to hold study on Thamirabarani river pollution

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh to conduct a detailed study into the current state of Thamirabarani river and suggest measures for its rejuvenation.

A special bench, comprising justices G R Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi, dealing with cases relating to waterbodies passed the interim order on a contempt petition filed by S Kamaraj, alias Muthalakurichi Kamaraj of Thoothukudi over non-compliance of the directions issued by the court in March 2024.

The judges observed that they had issued several orders to the state government and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to stop the pollution of Thamirabarani river. Though more than a year has passed, no significant progress has been made and the authorities have not placed effective solutions before the court, they said.

Citing the achievements of Rajendra Singh in restoring the dried-up streams and rivers in Rajasthan, they appointed Singh as commissioner to conduct a detailed study on the issue. They opined that Singh, with his hands-on experience in the field, would be able to come out with a feasible and workable proposal. They asked Singh to undertake field inspections on his convenient dates, adding that all stakeholders should extend their full cooperation to him. They also appointed one Balaji Rengaramanujam of Dindi Mavanam (NGO) in Dindigul to assist him.

The judges were confident that Singh’s suggestions would be taken seriously and implemented by all the stakeholders in full so that the river regains its pristine purity.

The case was adjourned for further hearing.