Nine TN fishermen held, two boats seized by Sri Lankan navy; CM Stalin demands immediate release

MAYILADUTHURAI/CHENNAI: A total of nine fishermen and two motorised fishing boats from Mayiladuthurai were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday morning for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line.

Of the nine fishermen detained, one is from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam, while the remaining eight are residents of Mayiladuthurai.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging the centre to take diplomatic action on the continued apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and secure the immediate release of all detained fishermen along with their fishing boats.

In his letter, Stalin referred to a fresh incident that occurred in the early hours of the New Year, highlighting the persistent hardships faced by Tamil Nadu’s fishing community.

The seized boats were identified as IND-TN-16-MO-519, owned by Manjula, wife of Ponnukutty of Perumalpettai, and INDTN-16-MO-2070, owned by Mubindhass, son of Thangarasu.

The fishermen on the first boat were K Ponnukutty (48), K Kumar (43), P Reegan (20), all from Perumalpettai, V Anbu Raj (30) from Pudhupettai, and M Kowsigan (26) from Pazhayar, all in Mayiladuthurai. The second boat was manned by T Madhan, R Kannaiya, and K Thangaraj, all residents of Vanagiri in Mayiladuthurai, along with S Kaaturaja, from Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam.

Sources said that all nine arrested fishermen were taken to the Sri Lankan naval camp at Karainagar. Stalin pointed out that, as of now, 251 fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu and 73 fishermen are currently under Sri Lankan custody.