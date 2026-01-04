Open dumping of garbage on the rise in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Open dumping of garbage has been on the rise across Coimbatore, painting a grim picture on city roads and residential streets.

A combination of factors, including the lack of stringent action against violators, removal of public dump bins, irregular waste collection, and political pressure preventing the civic body from imposing fines, has aggravated the situation, leaving residents and activists increasingly frustrated.

The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is facing challenges on multiple fronts. Officials admit that the absence of a reliable private player to outsource solid waste management operations has disrupted the system. Adding to the crisis are frequent protests and work boycotts by sanitary workers, a manpower shortage, and poor public cooperation in segregating waste at source.

Across several neighbourhoods, heaps of garbage can be seen dumped in the open, especially along arterial roads and inner streets. In many locations, the removal of dump bins has left sanitary workers with no option but to pile up collected waste in large trash bags, which remain on the roadside for hours and sometimes days until dump trucks arrive to transport them to processing facilities.

"The garbage just keeps piling up near our street corner. Stray dogs tear open the bags, and the stench becomes unbearable, especially during the afternoons," said Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Kavundampalayam. "This is the case in almost all areas in the city. We pay our taxes regularly, but basic cleanliness is missing."