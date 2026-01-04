Periyar University to implement reservation in PhD admissions from December 2025

SALEM: Periyar University is set to become the third university in Tamil Nadu to introduce reservation in PhD admissions, adopting a single-window, roster-based system for doctoral research from the December 2025 session.

Under the new system, PhD admissions will be conducted through a single-window counselling mechanism, with vacancies pooled at the university level. For each admission session, the total number of available seats will be calculated and treated as the sanctioned intake. Discipline-wise and roster-wise rank lists will be prepared and published on the university website before the commencement of admissions.

The reservation policy will be implemented across 27 departments at the Salem campus, the Periyar University PG Extension Centre in Dharmapuri, and recognised research centres and affiliated colleges authorised to offer research programmes under the university. At present, only Thiruvalluvar University in Vellore, and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli, have implemented reservation in PhD admissions in the state.

Doctoral research programmes at Periyar University are administered by the Directorate of Research. Until now, admissions were conducted based on UGC norms. Candidates were shortlisted through a common entrance test, NET-JRF eligibility, and personal interviews, after which they were selected. University officials said this decentralised system had drawn repeated complaints of subjectivity, lack of accountability and social exclusion.

To address these concerns, the university constituted an expert committee to examine the implementation of reservation in PhD admissions, on the same lines as the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The committee also included special invitee professors from Thiruvalluvar University and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, where the system is already operational.

Based on its recommendations, a detailed framework was submitted to the Board of Research Studies (BoRS), the statutory body responsible for research regulations. The proposal was subsequently approved by the BoRS and cleared at the university's 118th syndicate meeting.