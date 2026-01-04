Sirumugai residents demand high-mast light at Neelipalayam Junction

COIMBATORE: Citing crime and accidents, the residents of Sirumugai have demanded the installation of a high-mast light at Neelipalayam junction on the Mettupalayam-Sirumugai road. They have been running from pillar to post meeting officials at two different local bodies but to no avail.

The residents alleged the local body and the State Highways Department refuse to take responsibility and point fingers at each other. An officer even claimed it is not financially viable for local bodies to pay for the electricity charges of high-mast lights.

"We sent a petition to the State Highways Department in July 2025, asking to install a high-mast light at the junction for public safety and for the benefit of motorists. However, the department dismissed the demand and said in writing it is not possible to install the light and asked to approach the Sirumugai Town Panchayat. When we contacted it, they refused to accept the call and said the junction falls under the jurisdiction of the Bellepalayam Village Panchayat. They asked us to call either the State highways department or the village panchayat," said S Basha, a social activist from Mettupalayam.

Almost five months have passed, no action has been taken on our petition, and the junction is in the same situation, posing a threat to the public, he added.