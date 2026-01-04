Six milk co-operative societies revived in Madurai district

MADURAI: The District Milk Cooperative Department, over a period of six months till December 2025, successfully revived six cooperative societies that had remained defunct for several years due to a lack of milk production by assisting dairy farmers in obtaining financial assistance.
The revival of the six cooperative societies -- Nakkalapatti Milk Cooperative Society, M Kilapatti Milk Cooperative Society, Samanilaipatti Milk Cooperative Society, Anaikaruppatti Milk Cooperative Society, Tatchipatti Milk Cooperative Society, and S Velapatti Milk Cooperative Society -- has offered vital support to the livelihood of over 60 dairy farmers, at least 10 per cooperative society, in the district.
Sources said the district has at least 654 milk cooperative societies, which collectively procure and supply about 1.65 lakh litres of milk daily to the Aavin (Madurai) division. An official from the District Milk Cooperative Department told TNIE that reviving the cooperative societies was essential to empower rural smallholders and bolster the dairy sector.
The official said, "Since cooperative societies play a vital role in enhancing milk production at the grassroots level, we decided not to completely shut them down. During inspections, we identified two primary issues. These societies were facing financial challenges that hindered income generation. Also, members willing to participate did not own enough cows for effective contribution. We identified 10 active members each across the six societies and financial assistance was provided to them in the form of loans. A total of Rs 36 lakh -- Rs 6 lakh per society -- was distributed."
Madhan, a beneficiary of one of the revived cooperative societies, said, "A majority of dairy farmers operate on a small scale, typically owning just one or two cows. The milk the cattle produce serves as an essential source of supplementary income for their families. Having a second cow provides a safety net for the families, but when both cows fall ill, the situation leaves the families in a vulnerable position."
Tamil Nadu Milk Farmers Welfare Association (Madurai) treasurer T Inbaraj urged the government to offer subsidies to small-scale dairy farmers, especially a Rs 2/kg increase in subsidy for cattle feed.