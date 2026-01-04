Six milk co-operative societies revived in Madurai district

MADURAI: The District Milk Cooperative Department, over a period of six months till December 2025, successfully revived six cooperative societies that had remained defunct for several years due to a lack of milk production by assisting dairy farmers in obtaining financial assistance.

The revival of the six cooperative societies -- Nakkalapatti Milk Cooperative Society, M Kilapatti Milk Cooperative Society, Samanilaipatti Milk Cooperative Society, Anaikaruppatti Milk Cooperative Society, Tatchipatti Milk Cooperative Society, and S Velapatti Milk Cooperative Society -- has offered vital support to the livelihood of over 60 dairy farmers, at least 10 per cooperative society, in the district.

Sources said the district has at least 654 milk cooperative societies, which collectively procure and supply about 1.65 lakh litres of milk daily to the Aavin (Madurai) division. An official from the District Milk Cooperative Department told TNIE that reviving the cooperative societies was essential to empower rural smallholders and bolster the dairy sector.