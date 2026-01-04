'Stronger arbitration framework will boost business confidence': Madras HC Judge N Anand Venkatesh

COIMBATORE: Madras High Court Judge N Anand Venkatesh on Saturday called for a stronger and more credible arbitration framework in India, stating that an efficient dispute resolution system is essential for sustaining domestic and international business confidence.

He was addressing an awareness conference on Arbitration and Mediation organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Coimbatore, along with the Chamber Arbitration and Mediation Centre (CAMC).

Justice Venkatesh said India's civil litigation system, particularly in commercial matters, has reached a stage where delays and pendency have made it an unattractive option for businesses.

Arbitration, which was originally conceived as an alternative, has now become the most practical mechanism for resolving commercial disputes, provided it functions in its true spirit.

The judge observed that while Indian law supports arbitration, there is a deep resistance to the finality of arbitral awards. "The spirit of arbitration is still missing," he remarked, noting that parties often focus on delaying enforcement rather than resolving disputes.

Explaining the fundamentals, Justice Venkatesh said arbitration is essentially an agreement between parties to appoint a private adjudicator, and once that choice is made, court intervention must be minimal. He highlighted the importance of recent amendments to the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, particularly Section 17, which empowers arbitral tribunals to grant interim relief. This, he said, has significantly reduced the burden on courts and prevented years of delay at the pre-arbitration stage.