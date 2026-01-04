Tamil Nadu sugarcane cultivators upset over spike in labour costs

DHARMAPURI: Sugarcane cultivators from Harur and Pappireddipatti are distressed by the increase in labour costs for cutting, binding, and loading sugarcane to mills for grinding. Farmers said, "Right now, labour charges cost up to Rs 1,350/tonne, and last year it was only Rs 850/tonne." Farmers sought the mill administration's assistance in reducing labour costs by providing a subsidy for labour charges.

The Subramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugarmill in Gopalapuram began its grinding operation last month, and an estimated 1.04 lakh tonnes of sugarcane is expected to be ground in the mill. However, farmers are growing increasingly concerned by the sharp increase in labour charges, which have risen to Rs 1,350/tonne. Last year, the labour cost was about Rs 850/tonne. Farmers complained that, while the sugarcane is priced at Rs 3,650/tonne (without assistance fund from the state government), nearly half their profits are lost to labour charges. Farmers urged the mill to intervene in the matter and take steps to reduce the costs, specifically by providing subsidies that could help offset labour costs.

Speaking to TNIE, P Moorthi from Harur, a sugarcane farmer, said, "Sugarcane production is getting difficult due to the rising labour cost. In the Harur and Pappireddipatti area, there is a severe shortage of labourers. This has led to the substantial increase in labour costs. Last year, we paid Rs 850/tonne, but this year we are paying Rs 1,350/tonne. This is still early, but by the end of the season, the prices will increase to Rs 1,700. So half our profits are lost to labour charges. So, farmers stand to face losses."