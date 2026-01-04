'TN CM trying to shift blame onto centre for drug menace', alleges BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan

COIMBATORE: BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan blamed the DMK government for its failure to curb the growing drug menace in the state.

She alleged that the CM Stalin was attempting to shift blame onto the centre to cover-up his government's failures.

The other day, Chief Minister MK Stalin had claimed narcotic drugs were being smuggled into Tamil Nadu from other states and countries and called upon the central government to take decisive action.

"Law and order in Tamil Nadu is in a bad state. It is because of the government the youth are heading down the wrong path. The CM is blaming the central government fearing that his government's failure would be exposed. Drug abuse not only causes mental and physical harm but also affects the society. The CM should take full responsibility for it."

She questioned what the state police have been doing to prevent the drug menace. "Isn't TASMAC alcohol causing alcoholism? Isn't the government encouraging drinking by setting targets to sell alcohol? The Chief Minister is trying to evade responsibility by shifting the blame onto the central government and the parents of children," she alleged.