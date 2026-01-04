'TN CM trying to shift blame onto centre for drug menace', alleges BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan

COIMBATORE: BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan blamed the DMK government for its failure to curb the growing drug menace in the state.
She alleged that the CM Stalin was attempting to shift blame onto the centre to cover-up his government's failures.
The other day, Chief Minister MK Stalin had claimed narcotic drugs were being smuggled into Tamil Nadu from other states and countries and called upon the central government to take decisive action.
"Law and order in Tamil Nadu is in a bad state. It is because of the government the youth are heading down the wrong path. The CM is blaming the central government fearing that his government's failure would be exposed. Drug abuse not only causes mental and physical harm but also affects the society. The CM should take full responsibility for it."
She questioned what the state police have been doing to prevent the drug menace. "Isn't TASMAC alcohol causing alcoholism? Isn't the government encouraging drinking by setting targets to sell alcohol? The Chief Minister is trying to evade responsibility by shifting the blame onto the central government and the parents of children," she alleged.
Vanathi met the press in Coimbatore on Saturday after attending a workshop for women organised by the NGO 'Makkal Sevai Maiyam' which is closely associated with BJP.
She also claimed some prominent people in society and politicians are deliberately trying to create hatred against the migrant labourers, leading to attacks on them.
"Migrant workers come to Tamil Nadu for their livelihood. We cannot run industries here without them. One reason for the hatred against them are statements made by state ministers against them earlier," she said without elaborating.
On Minister Sekar Babu's reaction to slogans raised by Hindu outfits during the Suchindram temple festival on Friday, Vanathi said that the slogan 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' only means we are 'saluting Mother India'.
"There is no religious fanaticism in it. Does the minister intend to insult the people who fought for the country by not saying 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'? It is not just a BJP or RSS slogan; it is also a chant by the Congress party. Will the DMK criticise the Congress party for it?" She questioned.
The state is becoming a battleground for protests, and that the government is treating government employees like criminals without fulfilling its election promises, she noted.