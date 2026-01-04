Veteran DMK leader L Ganesan passes away at 92; remembered for anti-Hindi agitation political service

THANJAVUR: The veteran DMK leader and party's High Level Working Committee member L Ganesan (92) passed away at his residence in Thanjavur during the early hours of Sunday due to age related illness.

A leader of the anti-Hindi agitation of 1965, he was first elected to the TN assembly from Orathanadu constituency in 1967. He represented the constituency thrice. He was also once elected to the legislative council. He was elected to Loksabha in 2004 from the Tiruchy constituency. He was also jailed during emergency period.

When Vaiko formed MDMK after parting ways from DMK, L Ganesan joined MDMK and became the praesidium chairman of MDMK. Later, he switched back to DMK in 2008.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. His final rites are scheduled to be held on January 5 at his native village Kannanthangudi near Orathanadu.

Meanwhile DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of L Ganesan. In a statement today, he recalled Ganesan's leadership role in anti-Hindi agitation and his role as parliamentary secretary to then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 1989.