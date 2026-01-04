Woman arrested beheading daughter-in-law in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI: Police on Saturday arrested a woman near Sankarapuram for the murder of her daughter-in-law. The body, which had been buried on a riverbank, was exhumed on Saturday evening and a post-mortem examination was conducted at the spot. Two relatives of the accused were also detained for inquiry.

According to police, the victim, M Nandini (29) of Valaiyampattu village near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district, had been living with her family after the death of her first husband due to illness. While undergoing medical treatment for health issues, she became acquainted with Maria Rosario of Viriyur village near Sankarapuram. They later married eight years ago and lived with their five-year-old child in a rented house in another village.

Police said Maria Rosario’s mother, Christava Mary (55), opposed to the marriage and there were frequent disputes. On Monday, she allegedly told her son that she was taking Nandini for a religious ritual. When Nandini did not return even after two days and replies given were unclear, Rosario grew suspicious. When he tried to contact his wife, her mobile phone was switched off.