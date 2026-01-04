Woman arrested beheading daughter-in-law in Kallakurichi

KALLAKURICHI: Police on Saturday arrested a woman near Sankarapuram for the murder of her daughter-in-law. The body, which had been buried on a riverbank, was exhumed on Saturday evening and a post-mortem examination was conducted at the spot. Two relatives of the accused were also detained for inquiry.
According to police, the victim, M Nandini (29) of Valaiyampattu village near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district, had been living with her family after the death of her first husband due to illness. While undergoing medical treatment for health issues, she became acquainted with Maria Rosario of Viriyur village near Sankarapuram. They later married eight years ago and lived with their five-year-old child in a rented house in another village.
Police said Maria Rosario’s mother, Christava Mary (55), opposed to the marriage and there were frequent disputes. On Monday, she allegedly told her son that she was taking Nandini for a religious ritual. When Nandini did not return even after two days and replies given were unclear, Rosario grew suspicious. When he tried to contact his wife, her mobile phone was switched off.
Rosario lodged a complaint at the Sankarapuram police station on Friday, stating that his wife was missing. Based on the complaint, police brought Christava Mary to the station.
During inquiry, Mary allegedly accepted to beheading Nandini near the Manimuktha riverbank on the road leading to Azhagapuram and burying the body on the riverbank.
A forensic team, revenue officials and a medical team visited the spot on Saturday, and the body was exhumed in the evening and a post-mortem was conducted. Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police S Aravind, Tirukoilur subdivision DSP S Thangavel and other officials are supervising the investigation.
A police official told TNIE, “Mary was questioned by Rosario and family members over quarrels with Nandini. This led to the murder with the support of relatives. Two of her relatives have been taken for inquiry and further investigation is under way.”