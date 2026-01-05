Aavin producers demand Tamil Nadu govt to pay Rs 200 crore dues

CHENNAI: Nearly four lakh dairy farmers supplying milk to Aavin in Tamil Nadu have not received incentive payments for the past four months due to delays in the release of government funds. The farmers have urged the state government to release the long-pending dues amounting to over Rs 200 crore.

The farmers also pointed out that most village-level cooperative societies are operating at a loss. They demanded that the state government compensate Aavin for the annual loss of nearly Rs 550 crore incurred since May 2021, following a reduction in milk selling price by Rs 3 per litre. Drawing a parallel, they said transport corporations are compensated by the government for operating buses without fare hikes, while Aavin has been left to absorb losses on its own.

A few months ago, due to delays in releasing incentive funds, the state government authorised Aavin to clear dues using funds from the milk cooperative federation (Aavin) and profit-making district-level cooperative unions, assuring that these entities will be reimbursed later. Accordingly, incentives for the period from June to August were paid using internal funds.