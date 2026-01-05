Authoor residents raise alarm over flow of sewage into Thamirabarani river

THOOTHUKUDI: Residents of Authoor town panchayat have raised serious concerns over untreated wastewater from residential areas being directly discharged into the Thamirabarani river, which serves as a drinking water source for villages. The residents say wastewater released from houses near the bus stand and Mela Authoor is being drained into the river through the Varapanchan and Popanchan sluices located close to the bathing ghat.

The Varapanchan and Popanchan sluices typically release agricultural drainage into the river and prevent floodwaters from entering nearby villages. Apart from draining surplus water from agriculture fields and betel gardens, these sluices also drain rainwater stagnation from residential areas.

A resident said that rainwater collected in residential pockets of Kuchikadu flows into the river through the same drain canal. However, wastewater from households is also being let into this canal, which ultimately discharges into the Thamirabarani.

Jahir Hussain, an activist, said that the release of untreated wastewater into the river poses a serious threat to water quality, as the river is used for drinking water purposes.

Meanwhile, farmers in Authoor said they have urged the civic body to provide a dedicated drain canal exclusively for releasing excess water from agricultural fields. Officials must ensure that sewage from houses is not discharged into these canals, they said.

Speaking to TNIE, the town panchayat Assistant Director (AD) said that plans are underway to construct a soak pit to treat wastewater before it enters the river. Funds for the project will be mobilised from the general fund, he added.