Bus unions oppose SETC's use of retreaded tyres, say they up risk of accidents

TIRUCHY: Citing the recent accident involving a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus near Thittakudi in Cuddalore that claimed nine lives, transport unions affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) allege that the use of retreaded tyres, particularly on front wheels, increases the risk of tyre bursts. Also, they say the corporation does not have adequate technical personnel to attend to mechanical faults.
According to sources, a tyre can last for up to 1.2 lakh to 1.5 lakh kilometres and retreading can extend its life till 1.75-2 lakh kilometres. Tyres are retreaded in 22 depots across the state. Arumuga Nainar, general secretary of Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation (TNSTEF), which is affiliated to the CITU, warned that retreaded tyres must not be fitted on front wheels.
"A front tyre burst can instantly lead to loss of control and fatal accidents", he said, adding that the issue affected both the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and SETC, the risk is more in the latter due to long-haul operations. M Kanagaraj, general secretary of CITU in SETC, said there has been no recruitment of technical personnel in the last two decades and it has affected maintenance of vehicles. "Against the sanctioned strength of about 900 maintenance staff, only around 280 are currently available, including helpers who are diverted to other duties. In Thoothukudi, just eight maintenance workers are responsible for nearly 70 buses. With such numbers, proper upkeep is impossible," Kanagaraj said, adding the management relies on contract labour who lack experience.
According to CITU, more than 200 SETC buses break down month. Kamala Kannan, secretary of Anna Thozhilsangam Peravai, said "Tyre purchase has steadily come down, while repair costs and dependence on contract labour have increased." SETC officials, however, rejected the allegations and said the corporation has been steadily modernising its fleet.
A senior official said SETC currently operates 1,076 buses across Tamil Nadu and is moving from conventional tyres to tubeless tyres. "All BS-VI buses come with tubeless tyres. Some staff tell us to buy traditional tyres, but these will be phased out in due course," the official said. "The average tyre life has been increased from about 1.75 lakh km to 1.92 lakh km through better usage and monitoring. We spend around Rs 2.75 crore every month on maintenance," he added.
Responding to allegations of cost-cutting, the official said, "Maintenance cost control does not mean we are not spending. We are spending judiciously, without compromising safety." Transport Secretary Shunchonngam Jatak Chiru and Transport Minister S S Sivasankar were not available for comment. Meanwhile, CITU announced a three-day protest at the SETC headquarters on Pallavan Salai in Chennai from January 7 to 9, demanding strict enforcement of tyre safety norms and immediate recruitment of permanent maintenance staff.