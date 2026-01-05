Bus unions oppose SETC's use of retreaded tyres, say they up risk of accidents

TIRUCHY: Citing the recent accident involving a State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) bus near Thittakudi in Cuddalore that claimed nine lives, transport unions affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) allege that the use of retreaded tyres, particularly on front wheels, increases the risk of tyre bursts. Also, they say the corporation does not have adequate technical personnel to attend to mechanical faults.

According to sources, a tyre can last for up to 1.2 lakh to 1.5 lakh kilometres and retreading can extend its life till 1.75-2 lakh kilometres. Tyres are retreaded in 22 depots across the state. Arumuga Nainar, general secretary of Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation (TNSTEF), which is affiliated to the CITU, warned that retreaded tyres must not be fitted on front wheels.

"A front tyre burst can instantly lead to loss of control and fatal accidents", he said, adding that the issue affected both the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and SETC, the risk is more in the latter due to long-haul operations. M Kanagaraj, general secretary of CITU in SETC, said there has been no recruitment of technical personnel in the last two decades and it has affected maintenance of vehicles. "Against the sanctioned strength of about 900 maintenance staff, only around 280 are currently available, including helpers who are diverted to other duties. In Thoothukudi, just eight maintenance workers are responsible for nearly 70 buses. With such numbers, proper upkeep is impossible," Kanagaraj said, adding the management relies on contract labour who lack experience.