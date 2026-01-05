CM Stalin, film fraternity pay tributes to AVM Saravanan

Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday unveiled a portrait of film producer AVM Saravanan and paid rich encomiums to the person. Several film personalities like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth spoke about their association with Saravanan, who died on December 4, 2025.

Recalling Saravanan’s association with his family, Stalin said Saravanan’s oratorical skills were evident from his school days, when he won first prize in a speech competition by delivering dialogues penned by former chief minister M Karunanidhi for the movie ‘Parasakthi’.

“During the Second World Tamil Conference held in Chennai in 1967, AV Meiyappa Chettiyar hosted a reception for the then chief minister Arignar Anna and his ministerial colleagues at AVM Studios. It was there that Saravanan was formally introduced to Karunanidhi, marking the beginning of a close association,” Stalin added.

