CM Stalin to launch distribution of free laptops to TN govt college students on Januaruy 5

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to launch ‘Ulagam Ungal Kayil’ (The World in Your Hands) scheme on Monday, under which laptops will be distributed to students of government colleges across various streams.

While the government had earlier announced that 20 lakh laptops would be provided under the scheme, 10 lakh laptops will be distributed in the first phase. The initiative aims to promote digital advancement and skill development among students.

The laptops, bought from companies such as Dell, Acer and HP, will be equipped with Intel i3 or Ryzen 3 processors, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD storage. They will come with Windows 11 Home (Strategic) and BOSS Linux pre-installed. In addition, the devices will include MS Office 365 and a six-month subscription to AI-based Perplexity Pro.

The free laptop scheme is aimed not only at improving access to educational opportunities but also employment generation and socio-economic development. By enabling digital skill development, the initiative helps students to become well-versed in information technology (IT), software development, data entry, digital marketing, graphic design, coding, web design, and the use of artificial intelligence tools, besides aiding them to freelancing.

The scheme is expected to help shape a new generation of students capable of accessing emerging opportunities in the digital economy. It will also lead to increased household incomes, bridge the rural-urban digital divide and foster the growth of technology-driven enterprises.

Framed with the principle, social development through education and economic progress through technology, the initiative is a transformative step in Tamil Nadu’s digital journey.