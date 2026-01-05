Criminology grads seek inclusion in new Scene of Crime Officer cadre

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Police’s proposal to create a dedicated Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) cadre under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has triggered demands from criminology graduates, who say the draft rules exclude students formally trained in crime-scene management.

The proposal, submitted to the Home Department in November by then DGP (in-charge) G Venkataraman, seeks government sanction for 178 posts — 150 SIs, 21 inspectors and seven DSPs — to strengthen scientific evidence collection. It is aimed at meeting Section 176(3) of the BNSS, which requires “forensic experts” to visit crime scenes, collect evidence and videograph procedures in offences punishable with seven years or more. Police records show that about 20,000 such offences are registered annually across 1,629 stations.

According to the document, the 150 SI posts will be created partly by redeploying 75 vacant SI (fingerprint) posts and adding 75 new ones. With the introduction of the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), much of the fingerprint-matching work has become automated, enabling the vacancies to be repurposed for field-based SOCO roles.

Graduates in physics, chemistry, biology (botany/zoology), biochemistry, microbiology and forensic science are eligible to apply for the post, according to the draft, which also proposes awarding two additional marks to candidates with a degree in forensic science. However, criminology graduates despite specialised training do not figure in the eligibility list.

Retired DGP C Sylendra Babu, who holds a PhD in criminology, backed the call for inclusion. “Criminology graduates should be included in the eligibility list. They have ground-level knowledge of how scenes are examined and evidence is preserved. Excluding them is not correct,” he told TNIE.