Eyeing demand-supply gap, luxury hotel brands work on expanding base in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Eyeing the opportunity from the gulf between the tourist footfall and the availability of luxury hotels in Tiruchy, several hospitality brands are expanding their base in the city, as is evident from some of them already having obtained no-objection certificate (NOC) from multiple government agencies towards execution of their projects.

The heightened interest, in turn, would only accelerate the city's economy, say tourism enthusiasts. SA Mubashir, joint secretary of the Tiruchy Travel Federation, said the growing footfall of foreign and domestic tourists has created demand for upmarket business and family-friendly hotels in Tiruchy and surrounding districts.

"After the Covid-19 pandemic, the travel industry has grown enormously. The number of domestic as well as foreign tourists visiting Tiruchy is increasing. The railway is frequently announcing new trains and airlines are operating additional flights to cater to the needs of travellers, particularly tourists. There, however, are only a few brand hotels in and around Tiruchy, which leads to unavailability of accommodation," he added.