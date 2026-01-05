History-sheeter held for murder in Kancheepuram district

CHENNAI: A history-sheeter in the city was arrested on Saturday on charges of murdering a senior citizen two weeks ago at Nathanallur in Kancheepuram district. The accused was identified as Ramarajan, a resident of Bharathiyar Street in Tambaram.

The deceased, Alangaram, had been living alone in a house in the village. According to the Walajahbad police, on December 17, two of her four children visited her. The next morning, seeing the door to her house closed all day, neighbours broke into the house and found her dead. Investigation by the police revealed that Ramarajan had planned to attack the lone elderly woman and steal valuables from her home. Two sovereigns of stolen gold was also recovered from him.