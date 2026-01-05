No hatcheries, Karaikal stares at risk of turtle egg poaching

KARAIKAL: With the Olive Ridley turtle nesting season approaching, conservationists highlighted the lack of an efficient structure, including hatcheries for turtle conservation in Karaikal, raising concerns over the protection of eggs from poaching.

Meanwhile, neighbouring coastal districts have put in place hatcheries, conservation teams, and monitoring mechanisms and sources said while NGOs, educational institutions, fishermen, and volunteers are expressing willingness to assist in conservation work, no formal mechanism has been set up in Karaikal to coordinate or regulate such efforts.

Nature Environment & Wildlife Society (NEWS), an NGO, said it recorded at least 3,000 Olive Ridley turtle eggs along the nesting areas in Karaikal coast (Mandapathur and Vanjur) during the previous nesting season, from December 2024 to March 2025, indicating regular nesting activity in the region. However, conservation groups point to the absence of a cooperative body and hatchery system which leaves nests vulnerable, especially during peak nesting months.

"Last year, we recorded roughly 60 clutches of eggs, which will amount to roughly 3,000 eggs. Since there was no hatchery setup here and no proper protection, not all of them hatched. A significant amount of them went missing," said Bharathi, a fisherman and a member of NEWS.

According to official sources, limited manpower on the ground has also been posed as a challenge in preventing poaching, establishing hatcheries and carrying out sustained monitoring along the coastline. Conservator of Forests, Puducherry, P Arulrajan, said that hatcheries are not always right and that in-situ conservation methods are being followed because they give maximum hatchability in the region. The official denied claims of manpower shortage and said that conservation measures are being undertaken by the department as per existing protocols.