No hatcheries, Karaikal stares at risk of turtle egg poaching

KARAIKAL: With the Olive Ridley turtle nesting season approaching, conservationists highlighted the lack of an efficient structure, including hatcheries for turtle conservation in Karaikal, raising concerns over the protection of eggs from poaching.
Meanwhile, neighbouring coastal districts have put in place hatcheries, conservation teams, and monitoring mechanisms and sources said while NGOs, educational institutions, fishermen, and volunteers are expressing willingness to assist in conservation work, no formal mechanism has been set up in Karaikal to coordinate or regulate such efforts.
Nature Environment & Wildlife Society (NEWS), an NGO, said it recorded at least 3,000 Olive Ridley turtle eggs along the nesting areas in Karaikal coast (Mandapathur and Vanjur) during the previous nesting season, from December 2024 to March 2025, indicating regular nesting activity in the region. However, conservation groups point to the absence of a cooperative body and hatchery system which leaves nests vulnerable, especially during peak nesting months.
"Last year, we recorded roughly 60 clutches of eggs, which will amount to roughly 3,000 eggs. Since there was no hatchery setup here and no proper protection, not all of them hatched. A significant amount of them went missing," said Bharathi, a fisherman and a member of NEWS.
According to official sources, limited manpower on the ground has also been posed as a challenge in preventing poaching, establishing hatcheries and carrying out sustained monitoring along the coastline. Conservator of Forests, Puducherry, P Arulrajan, said that hatcheries are not always right and that in-situ conservation methods are being followed because they give maximum hatchability in the region. The official denied claims of manpower shortage and said that conservation measures are being undertaken by the department as per existing protocols.
However, people who have observed the turtles and have reportedly rescued eggs from poaching said setting up hatcheries can prevent such incidents. "During the last nesting season, I received a phone call alerting me that there were a few people who had dug and stolen the eggs from its nesting area. Along with forest officials, I rushed and spoke with them and retrieved the eggs," said Anantha Gowri, Head of Zoology Department in the Anna Arts and Science College.
"In Karaikal, the hatcheries are an efficient way to protect the eggs. Our students are willing to participate and volunteer. We have recorded at least 250 plus carcasses last season. We are very much willing to participate in the conserving the turtles," she added.
However, Arulrajan said while NGOs and volunteers are allowed to observe conservation activities, they shouldn't directly participate, citing risk of errors and safety concerns. Any untrained intervention, the official said, could harm the species. The official also said that conservation efforts are being done by trained people in the department.
Sources flagged that encounters with poachers ended in conversation, where they revealed the taken eggs were obtained to sell in bars as snacks. "The coastal police are already patrolling the coast, and they are very willing to help in conservation efforts, prevent and eradicate poaching if the concerned department approaches us," said Pravin Kumar, incharge of the Karaikal coastal police.