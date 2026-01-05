Non-medical staff at Ranipet GH stitches wounds of patient, inquiry ordered

RANIPET: A multipurpose health worker (MPHW) at Kalavai Government Hospital allegedly stitched up a patient’s wounds on Saturday night, raising concern regarding patients’ safety in government hospitals. It was done allegedly at the instance of a doctor, who had her hands full at the time.

The incident came to light after a video clip started circulating on social media. In the clip, a female health worker, Kalaiselvi, is seen stitching up a patient’s hand wounds. The patient, Pandian, a native of Kalavaiputhur, had met with a minor accident while travelling on his bike and had gone to the GH for treatment.

Local sources alleged that despite the presence of a doctor and a nurse at the hospital, the wound was stitched by the sanitation worker. An MPHW is usually tasked with several activities, including shifting the patients, helping during admission or discharge, cleaning the wards and toilets, carrying files and assisting nurses and doctors during emergencies.

A health department official in Ranipet told TNIE that a complaint has reached the department and an inquiry has been scheduled for Monday. Disciplinary action would be taken against the staff involved. “At the time of the incident, another emergency accident case had also come. So the doctor and the nurse had to attend to it. Hence the doctor directed the hospital worker to stitch the wounds.”

The official added that hospital workers also learn a lot while assisting medical staff. “However, it was not right on the part of the doctor to direct the work to the hospital worker as they are trained to only assist doctors and nurses and not for performing stitches. An X-ray was taken after the procedure by the doctor to confirm the patient was fine,” the official said, adding that the Kalavai GH was a hospital with minimal resources.