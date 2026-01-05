Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran will ally with TVK, says Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: KA Sengottaiyan on Sunday clarified that the outfits of former AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran will only form an electoral alliance with the TVK.

Sengottaiyan, who is the chief coordinator of the TVK, made the clarification at the Coimbatore International Airport when asked when these two leaders will join his party.

In an earlier interaction with the media, he had said both will join the TVK.

(Dhinakaran is the founder of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, whereas OPS established the party All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhaga Thondarkal Urimai Meetpu Kazhagam (ADMKTUMK) late last year.)

He also advised the media to wait till Pongal to know about the AIADMK functionaries who will join the TVK.

On a Congress leader’s comment that the TVK is still not a party but a fan club for Vijay, Senogttaiyan said he is not ready to answer this as every leader has their own opinions.

“As far as the TVK is concerned, we are focusing on our future goal, which is winning the 2026 Assembly election. After former chief ministers MGR and J Jayalalithaa, people of Tamil Nadu, especially women, like Vijay as they don’t want the two Dravidian parties,” Sengottaiyan stated.

On the CBI inquiry into the Karur stampede deaths, he said he is yet to develop an opinion about it. Sengottaiyan told the media to wait when queried when the TVK election manifesto would be ready.