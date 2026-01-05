Pumpsets get dearer as copper, aluminium prices shoot up, manufacturers in TN feel the pinch

COIMBATORE: Pumpset manufacturers have increased the product prices by 10% to 15% from January 1 due to a spike in the prices of raw materials such as copper and aluminium. However, at the consumer-end, the prices of motor pumps have gone up to 30%. Industrialists said the price increase is unavoidable due to fluctuations in the cost of raw materials.

It is not just the retail buyer who is hard hit by the price hike. Manufacturers, especially small and marginal manufacturers, in Coimbatore may find the going hard as it is not financially feasible to procure copper and aluminium materials essential for making pumpsets. Over 500 pumpset manufacturing units are based in Coimbatore. Out of this, only about 20 companies are major ones and about 90% can be categorised as MSMEs.

MSME industrialists claimed that they are struggling to run the business due to the surge in the prices of copper and aluminium materials in the market. KV Karthik, the president of Indian Pump Manufacturers Association, said, “Copper price was about $9,000 per ton in the last corresponding period. Now the price stands at $12,500 per ton. Similarly, aluminium price has increased to $3,000 from $2100 per ton in the market.”

He also pointed to the slump in the production and sales of pumpset motors manufactured in Coimbatore due to a prolonged monsoon last year. “The rains started in May and continued till December, reducing the need to use pumps. Also, due to reduced production volumes and increased costs, including that of raw materials, most companies have had to raise pump prices. We have increased the price per unit by 10-15% from January 1.”