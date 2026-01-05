Tiruchy's Knowledge and Study Centres to get mentors to guide government job aspirants ace exams

TIRUCHY: The district administration is stepping up efforts to recruit dedicated mentors in the five Knowledge and Study Centres that are functioning across Tiruchy, as these facilities have emerged as key preparation hubs for government job aspirants over the past two years since their establishment.

Established to support candidates preparing for TNPSC, UPSC, banking, railway, and other recruitment examinations, the centres currently operate largely as self-study facilities with limited guidance sessions. Hundreds of students use the centres daily, making full use of free libraries, computers, and shared learning spaces.

Officials said introducing mentors has now become a priority to improve success rates and help aspirants stay focused. Officials said over the past two years, around 20 aspirants who regularly used the four centres have cleared various government job and competitive examinations. The initiative began in January 2024, with two centres in Tiruchy city limits -- one at Palakarai and the other at Cantonment. To extend access to rural aspirants, additional centres were opened in Manachanallur and Manaparai, while a new centre was established in Musiri about two-and-a-half months ago. At the Palakarai centre, librarian K Selvi said attendance has risen sharply since its launch.

"We started with 40-50 students daily. Now nearly 250 attend each day. The number of books has increased from 2,000 to 3,200, and computers have doubled from 15 to 30," she said.