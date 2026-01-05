TN picks ‘least-impact’ site for Upper Bhavani pumped storage project

CHENNAI: The proposed Upper Bhavani Pumped Storage Project (PSP) in Nilgiris district has reached a critical regulatory stage after the project authorities shortlisted one alignment from three alternative sites, citing lower forest diversion, reduced ecological risk and better technical feasibility.

The 1,000 MW project, to be developed by NTPC TN Energy Company Limited (NTECL), a joint venture of NTPC Ltd and Tangedco, has now submitted its proposal seeking forest clearance for diversion of 56.35 ha of forest land, following detailed comparative studies of three possible project configurations.

According to documents placed before the union environment ministry, NTECL evaluated the alternatives based on parameters such as tunnel length, forest land involvement, proximity to protected areas, muck generation, water availability, resettlement impacts and overall project cost. All three options relied on existing reservoirs, Upper Bhavani as the upper pond and the Avalanche-Emerald system as the lower pond, eliminating the need for new submergence.

Alternative 1, which involved a shorter aerial distance from Mukurthi National Park, was rejected primarily due to limited year-round water availability, higher muck generation and increased seepage risks from natural streams. Alternative 3, while technically feasible, would have required diversion of a larger forest area and passed through sensitive shola forest patches, besides affecting Toda tribal settlements.