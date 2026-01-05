Two-lane Arapalayam-Samayanallur road in Madurai likely to be ready in February

MADURAI: The State Highways Department's 8-km-long, two-lane road along the northern bank of the Vaigai river, from near the Kamarajar bridge in Arapalayam till Samayanallur on NH-44, is expected to be completed by February 2026, officials said on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, a highways department official said the existing stretch from Viraganur Road to the Theekathir area, provides a straight route without entering city limits. However, vehicles heading towards the Dindigul National Highway are forced to pass through the Fatima College Road, which is heavily congested. "To ease traffic congestion and provide smoother connectivity, the new road project with a width of 10.5 metres and at an estimated cost of Rs 176 crore has been taken up," the official said.

"The project commenced in September 2024 and is expected to be completed by February 2026. As part of the work, retaining walls are being constructed along the banks of the Vaigai river to support the roadway and prevent erosion," the official added.