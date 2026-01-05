Vathalmalai residents demand renovation of check dam

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Vathalmalai urged the DRDA to renovate the damaged check dam, which is incapable of storing water. The residents stated, "The check dam is crucial for storing water as it aids in agriculture and domestic purposes during summer."

Vathalmalai is a tribal hamlet located 26 km away from Dharmapuri. The hamlet comprises 10 villages, including Sinnagadu, Palsilambu, Onriankadu, Periyur, and several other villages, with a total population of approximately 5,000 people. The hamlet relies on well irrigation to pursue farming and animal husbandry. To aid the farmers, the DRDA constructed a check dam in 2021 to tackle drought during the summer. However, the check dam is currently unable to store water due to the damage it has sustained, and residents are urging the DRDA to construct a new check dam.

Speaking to TNIE, R Kaliappan from Onriankadu village said, "In Vathalamalai, digging borewell is almost impossible because of the rocky terrain. So, our water sources are primarily wells and minor ponds, which store the rainwater. A few years ago, a check dam was constructed in the Sanjeevkoil area. But three years after its construction it collapsed. The check dam is incapable of storing water. It was crucial for the villagers during summer to sustain our livestock."