Youth arrested for assaulting dikshitar, guard at temple in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: A 35-year-old man allegedly assaulted a temple dikshitar and a security guard at the Sivakami Amman Temple, part of the Chidambaram Nataraja Temple complex, on Saturday evening during the Margazhi Arudra Darisanam. Selvaganesh Dikshitar (51) of North Street, Chidambaram, was on duty at the temple near the North Gopuram when the youth entered the sanctum sanctorum, toppled vessels containing milk and water meant for abhishekam, poured the contents over his head, and caused a disturbance.

When Dikshitar and temple employee Kannan tried to intervene, the youth allegedly attacked them with a wooden plank. Security guard Valaiyapathi was also assaulted. Devotees present at the temple detained the youth and handed him over to police.

Following the complaints from dikshitars, Inspector S Sivanandham identified the assailant as T Manikandan of Ariyalur. Police said Manikandan was intellectually disabled and released him to his brother with a warning. A case was registered. BJP Chidambaram coordinator G Balasubramanian alleged that the police had failed to take immediate action and demanded that the case be transferred to the CBI.