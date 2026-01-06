24 students fall sick after midday meal at school in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Nearly 24 students from the Panchayat Union Middle School in Odakalpalayam village in Sulthanpet block fell sick due to food poisoning after eating the midday meal, on Monday.

Students experienced discomfort, including vomiting sensations and stomach pain, after reaching home in the evening and were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment. The 24 students were admitted to three different private hospitals, while 19 were discharged in the evening after first aid. Five are undergoing treatment.

According to official sources from the School Education Department, out of 142 schools, all students had the mid-day meal (variety rice) along with a boiled egg in the afternoon.

Only one student with fever symptoms vomited at the school at 3 pm and was sent home. Later, all students went to their homes. The headmaster then received calls from some parents. The headmaster, the Block Educational Officer, the Block Development Officer and the Food Safety Officer of Sultanpet block visited the hospitals and inquired with the children.

FSSAI Designated Officer for Coimbatore district, T Anuradha, told TNIE, “As soon as the information was received, food samples and water were collected and sent for testing. When the officer inquired with the students, they said the rice was not properly cooked, which could be the reason,” she said.

She said that the schools’ kitchens would be inspected on Tuesday morning, adding that the students are stable.