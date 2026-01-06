A K Balasubrahmanian takes charge as AERB chairman

CHENNAI: A K Balasubrahmanian, a Distinguished Scientist with nearly four decades of experience in nuclear reactor technology and safety, has assumed charge as chairman of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), India’s apex nuclear safety regulator. He took office on January 1, 2026, succeeding Dr D K Shukla.

Before joining the regulator’s top post, he served as chairman of the Project Design Safety Committee for pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR)-based nuclear power plants, and as a member of the Safety Review Committee for Operating Plants under the AERB.

A mechanical engineer by training, with specialised education in nuclear engineering, Balasubrahmanian is a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering.

His career spans almost 40 years in the design, development, safety assessment, construction and commissioning of nuclear power plants, with particular expertise in ageing management strategies for PHWRs.

He has been closely associated with the design and deployment of several first-of-a-kind systems incorporating indigenous technologies and enhanced safety features, contributing to India’s self-reliance in PHWR development.

Beyond PHWRs, he has worked across multiple reactor technologies and has represented India in international forums on reactor safety and nuclear engineering. He previously served as director (technical) on the board of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, a release stated.