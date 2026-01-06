Alliance with DMK is firm, says TNCC's Selvaperunthagai after Manickam Tagore sparks debate over power-sharing

Addressing mediapersons at Satyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai today, TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai reiterated that the Congress's alliance with DMK is 'firm'.
He said that the party would hold talks in a dignified manner and get the required number of seats ahead of the TN Assembly elections.
"There is no threat to the alliance. Once the seat-sharing agreement is reached, we would immediately inform the media," he stressed.
This comes against the backdrop of Congress reportedly pegging at 40 seats in the upcoming elections and DMK sticking to offering 32 seats.
Also, recently, Virudhunagar MP and senior Congress leader Manickam Tagore sparked a debate after stating that no party can secure victory in Tamil Nadu without an alliance, in his official X account. Notably, he said that the 'time' has come to discuss over power-sharing and not just limiting talks to seat-sharing.
Sharply retorting to it, MM Abdulla, secretary of the DMK NRI wing and former MP, said that Tagore is now 'reviving' a dead narrative created by the RSS to sow confusion among alliance cadre.
Following criticism, Tagore said he would always remain a Congressman, and it was his duty to raise his voice.
Selvaperunthagai, remarking over the row, said that Manickam Tagore is a senior-most MP and it is his right to comment. However, "Our high command is very clear in its decision. We are only talking with the DMK."
The recent developments come after 'Congress intending to ally with Actor Vijay's TVK' were doing the rounds.
Significantly, Girish Chodankar, the Congress party's in-charge for Tamil Nadu, during his visit to Chennai on January 4, ruled out the possibility of allying with TVK in this Assembly election.
(With inputs from PTI)