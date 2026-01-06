Alliance with DMK is firm, says TNCC's Selvaperunthagai after Manickam Tagore sparks debate over power-sharing

Addressing mediapersons at Satyamurthy Bhavan in Chennai today, TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai reiterated that the Congress's alliance with DMK is 'firm'.

He said that the party would hold talks in a dignified manner and get the required number of seats ahead of the TN Assembly elections.

"There is no threat to the alliance. Once the seat-sharing agreement is reached, we would immediately inform the media," he stressed.

This comes against the backdrop of Congress reportedly pegging at 40 seats in the upcoming elections and DMK sticking to offering 32 seats.

Also, recently, Virudhunagar MP and senior Congress leader Manickam Tagore sparked a debate after stating that no party can secure victory in Tamil Nadu without an alliance, in his official X account. Notably, he said that the 'time' has come to discuss over power-sharing and not just limiting talks to seat-sharing.