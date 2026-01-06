Amit Shah holds two-hour closed-door talks with AIADMK’s SP Velumani

TIRUCHY: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held closed-door talks with AIADMK organisational secretary S P Velumani in Tiruchy on Sunday and Monday, which, according to BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, were a routine meeting by the leaders of alliance parties.

Monday’s meeting at a hotel in the city lasted around two hours. The media saw Velumani entering the hotel premises ahead of the meeting.

Shah arrived in TN on Sunday and attended the valedictory function of the BJP’s statewide outreach programme, ‘Tamilagam Thalainimira Tamilanin Payanam’, led by Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, in Pudukkottai.

Sources indicated that Shah and Velumani also met on Sunday evening which was reported by TNIE.

A senior AIADMK leader and a local leader, on the condition of anonymity, said Velumani held the meeting with Shah on the direction of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Later Velumani also held talks with BJP’s Piyush Goyal, the election in-charge for TN.