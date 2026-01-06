CM Stalin flags off 155 new vehicles for revenue officials

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday flagged off 155 new cars that were bought at a total cost of Rs 13.73 crore for the use of officials, including sub collectors, deputy collectors and tahsildars, in the revenue and disaster management department.

A release said the procurement of these vehicles was based on an announcement made in the Assembly during the budget demand for the department in 2025-2026.

The release noted that since the incumbent government came to power in May 2021, a total of 370 new vehicles have been provided for the use of revenue officials at a cost of Rs 36.74 crore.

Revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran, chief secretary N Muruganandam and other senior officials took part in the function.