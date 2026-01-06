CM Stalin gives laptops, exhorts students to rule world

CHENNAI: Describing Artificial Intelligence as humanity’s “second fire” after the discovery of fire and the invention of wheel, which propelled the growth of civilisation, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched the ‘Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil’ (The World in Your Hands) laptop distribution scheme for college students in the state.

Addressing students at the Chennai Trade Centre, the CM handed over laptops to 10 students to symbolise the launch of the scheme, which aims to cover 20 lakh students from government and government-aided college in two phases. In the first phase, 10 lakh laptops will be distributed to medical, engineering, arts and science college, agriculture, law, polytechnic students.

Emphasising that the scheme is a “strategic investment” in the future generation rather than a mere populist giveaway, the CM said, “These are not freebies. These are instruments with which you will rule the world. My dream is for Tamil Nadu’s youth to grow as skilled, confident individuals who uplift society.”

“Artificial Intelligence will change the way the world works. But remember, AI can never replace humans — it can only help us work faster and smarter,” Stalin said, and urged students to see laptops not as gadgets for games and movies, but as a launchpad for their careers.

Stalin further recalled the vision of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, who introduced Tamil Nadu’s first IT policy 25 years ago.