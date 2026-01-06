DMK working against farmers' welfare, says Union Minister Chouhan

ERODE: The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) scheme will ensure the development of the villages, said Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Erode, on Monday.

Addressing the state BJP agriculture wing's farmers awareness conference, Chouhan said, "In India, under the Congress rule, we were economically very backward. But under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have moved from 11th to fifth position in the economy," he said.

"We will soon move to the third position and will reach the top in 2047. Modi is very concerned about our farmers and considers them to be his lifeblood. The PM's vision is to enrich the lives of small and micro farmers in the country and he has pledged that he will not do anything that harms the farmers for the sake of the country's development," he added.

"The number of farmers benefiting under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme has now decreased due to the DMK government’s interference. The DMK government is working against the welfare of farmers. Chief Minister MK Stalin is afraid that the PM's Kisan funds are reaching the farmers. The central government's schemes and funds are not reaching the people of Tamil Nadu properly."

"For these reasons, the VB-G RAM G scheme has been introduced as a replacement to the MGNREGS scheme. Employment is now guaranteed for 125 days instead of 100 days. The central government has allocated sufficient funds for this scheme, and it will ensure the development of villages," he added.