Farmers seek higher prices from government for red sugarcane in TN

DHARMAPURI: Sugarcane farmers in Dharmapuri who supply red sugarcane to the cooperative department are discontent with the procurement prices. While the state government offered Rs 38 per cane, including transportation and labour charges, farmers get only Rs 25 per cane, they said.
In Dharmapuri, the cooperative department is involved in the procurement of red sugarcane from farmers, as part of the Pongal hamper provided by the state government. A total of 4.75 lakh cardholders in Dharmapuri would receive the hamper, and to ensure every cardholder receives the red cane, it's procured from parts of Dharmapuri and Salem from over 67 farmers.
Speaking to TNIE, R Eshwaran from Keelanur village, said, "When we were initially told that we would get Rs 38 per cane, it sounded good, especially since the market price for the cane was only Rs 38 to Rs 40. However, we later learned that the entirety of Rs 38 per cane does not belong to us. A significant portion of it is taken away as transportation and handling fees for labourers, putting us at a loss. We hope the government will improve procurement prices."
K Semmalar from Kannipatti village said, "During Pongal, the price of red sugarcane increases, therefore, we expected better pricing. However, as we are only paid Rs 25 per cane by the cooperative department, prices in the private market have also plummeted. Traders are now offering between Rs 26 and Rs 28 per cane. If the government provides `30 per cane, we can make the deliveries ourselves to ration shops."
When TNIE spoke to the Joint Registrar of the Cooperative Department, KT Saravanan, he said, "There has been a misunderstanding. Rs 38 per cane was announced by the state government, inclusive of labour charge, handling fee and transportation charges also. The procurement prices vary from district to district depending on availability.
The red sugarcanes are transported from fields and stored in the cooperative headquarters, and are distributed in batches to the 1,100 ration shops. As many ration shops do not have sufficient space to house all sugarcanes, it might have to be transported in multiple batches. Further, we need to verify the quality of the cane, and these costs are included in the Rs 38 provided."
He added that last year red canes were procured from 54 farmers, but this year canes are being procured from 67 farmers in Dharmapuri and Salem.