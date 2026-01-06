Farmers seek higher prices from government for red sugarcane in TN

DHARMAPURI: Sugarcane farmers in Dharmapuri who supply red sugarcane to the cooperative department are discontent with the procurement prices. While the state government offered Rs 38 per cane, including transportation and labour charges, farmers get only Rs 25 per cane, they said.



In Dharmapuri, the cooperative department is involved in the procurement of red sugarcane from farmers, as part of the Pongal hamper provided by the state government. A total of 4.75 lakh cardholders in Dharmapuri would receive the hamper, and to ensure every cardholder receives the red cane, it's procured from parts of Dharmapuri and Salem from over 67 farmers.

Speaking to TNIE, R Eshwaran from Keelanur village, said, "When we were initially told that we would get Rs 38 per cane, it sounded good, especially since the market price for the cane was only Rs 38 to Rs 40. However, we later learned that the entirety of Rs 38 per cane does not belong to us. A significant portion of it is taken away as transportation and handling fees for labourers, putting us at a loss. We hope the government will improve procurement prices."