Illegal occupation of public parking spaces by traders irks residents in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The growing practice of illegal occupation of public parking spaces by a section of traders has become a serious concern in Coimbatore city.

Activists say several shopkeepers have been unlawfully blocking parking spaces on public roads by installing unauthorised "No Parking" signboards and restricting parking access exclusively to their own customers.

In many locations, shopkeepers have reportedly gone a step further by appointing a dedicated staff to monitor parking in front of their establishments and prevent the public from parking their vehicles on roads that are legally meant for common use.

One such instance has been reported on East Arokiasamy Road in the RS Puram area, where a private biryani restaurant has allegedly encroached upon the public road by allowing parking only for its customers. Activists allege that the restriction is enforced both in front of the hotel and on the opposite side of the road, severely inconveniencing residents, office-goers and other road users in the busy locality.

Similar complaints have emerged from Trichy Road, one of the city's major arterial stretches. A few commercial establishments along the road have reportedly been indulging in similar practices, with allegations that staff members have threatened and verbally abused members of the public who attempted to park their vehicles in front of these shops.

Complaints have also been raised against the staff of a watch showroom located near the GST and Central Excise office and the All India Radio Station on Trichy Road, accusing them of preventing and intimidating people from using the public parking space outside the store.