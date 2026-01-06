Illegal occupation of public parking spaces by traders irks residents in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The growing practice of illegal occupation of public parking spaces by a section of traders has become a serious concern in Coimbatore city.
Activists say several shopkeepers have been unlawfully blocking parking spaces on public roads by installing unauthorised "No Parking" signboards and restricting parking access exclusively to their own customers.
In many locations, shopkeepers have reportedly gone a step further by appointing a dedicated staff to monitor parking in front of their establishments and prevent the public from parking their vehicles on roads that are legally meant for common use.
One such instance has been reported on East Arokiasamy Road in the RS Puram area, where a private biryani restaurant has allegedly encroached upon the public road by allowing parking only for its customers. Activists allege that the restriction is enforced both in front of the hotel and on the opposite side of the road, severely inconveniencing residents, office-goers and other road users in the busy locality.
Similar complaints have emerged from Trichy Road, one of the city's major arterial stretches. A few commercial establishments along the road have reportedly been indulging in similar practices, with allegations that staff members have threatened and verbally abused members of the public who attempted to park their vehicles in front of these shops.
Complaints have also been raised against the staff of a watch showroom located near the GST and Central Excise office and the All India Radio Station on Trichy Road, accusing them of preventing and intimidating people from using the public parking space outside the store.
In another instance, a popular ice-cream outlet near the Trichy Road flyover's down ramp has allegedly installed signboards claiming that parking in front of the shop is permitted only for its customers.
Terming the practice "atrocious" and driven by greed, social activists have said that public roads and parking spaces cannot be treated as private property by traders. They warned that such unchecked encroachments not only inconvenience the public but also contribute to traffic congestion and road safety hazards.
K Kathirmathiyon, a member of the Coimbatore district Road Safety Committee and secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, told TNIE, "Roads are meant for the public and not for the storeowners to develop their business. This is completely illegal. It's the responsibility of the commercial store to provide ample parking space for its customers on its premises. There are even Supreme Court guidelines on this, and the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary has also sent directions to all the local bodies in this regard."
"The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), the Local Planning Authority (LPA) and the police department must all come together and take stringent action against the violators. As per the Supreme Court's guideline, the CCMC and the LPA must issue notices to such establishments that function without parking facilities and seal off the buildings," he added.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said any encroachments on the public road hindering public movement will be immediately removed.
"Regarding the parking issues, we haven't received any official complaint so far. If anyone files a complaint with us, then based on it, we shall take necessary action and impose a blanket order for all the commercial stores prohibiting parking on the public roads."