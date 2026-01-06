Implement assured pension plan with retrospective effect from January 1: Teachers unions in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two days after welcoming the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS), the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organsations (JACTTO-GEO) and the Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials Association have urged the state government to implement the TAPS with retrospective effect from January 1, 2026, and withdraw the 10% contribution by employee to the TAPS.

These two demands assume significance since the state government may implement the TAPS from January 1, 2027, and the employees’ contribution to the New Pension Scheme is the key aspect, which the state government employees have been opposing for the past two decades.

The JACTTO-GEO also urged the state government to refund the employees’ contributions with interest at retirement and fix the qualifying period for full pension at 25 years. Besides, the council also urged the government to fulfil the nine charter demands of the employees and teachers at the earliest.

“While JACTTO-GEO acknowledges that TAPS incorporates most of the core features of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), it does not claim that it is identical to the OPS in entirety. Nevertheless, the scheme safeguards the post-retirement livelihood and dignity of nearly 6.75 lakh employees,” the council said.