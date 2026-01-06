Inba IPS's speech during ‘Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil’ scheme launch event in Chennai, winning hearts on internet

Not more than a three-minute speech of Inba IPS at the launch event of ‘Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil’ laptop distribution scheme for college students that took place on January 5, reflected how government initiatives are 'empowering' and 'transforming' lives for the better and best.

The video is widely shared on social media.

Inba hails from Sengottai in Tenkasi and is a BE graduate. Her father is a bus conductor, and her mother rolls beedis to manage expenses.

Setting eyes on the prestigious All India Civil Services Examination, she prepared from home after her graduation. However, she was unable to clear the exam on her first two attempts.