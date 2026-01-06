INDIA bloc remains united: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday alleged that the BJP, unable to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu, was deploying Union Home Minister Amit Shah to tour the state and issue threats to parties of the INDIA bloc, including the Congress. He asserted that the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu remains united and functions cohesively based on shared principles.

Selvaperunthagai said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who entered into an alliance with the BJP “under compulsion”, claimed at a meeting in Salem that the AIADMK would form the government with a clear majority, but avoided using the term National Democratic Alliance. Taking a dig at Amit Shah’s remarks on corruption, the TNCC chief said it was akin to “the devil quoting the scriptures”. He alleged that the BJP amassed large donations through the electoral bonds scheme by favouring corporates.