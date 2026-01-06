Man sentenced to death for sexual assault of his daughter in TN

TIRUNELVELI: A Special Court for Pocso Act cases on Monday sentenced a man to death for committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on his 13-year-old daughter due to which she became pregnant.

Judge Suresh Kumar observed that such an act by a father was unacceptable under any circumstances, and also imposed fine of Rs 25,000 on him. Further, the court directed the state government to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim.

Pronouncing the sentence, Judge Suresh Kumar said the crime committed by the accused against his own daughter warranted the maximum punishment under law. “Both, the wife of the accused and victim have sought the harshest punishment,” the judge noted.

The convict, a 43-year-old woodcutter from a village under the Valliyoor All Women Police Station limits in Tirunelveli district, has two wives. The survivor was born to his second wife. According to the prosecution, the accused sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions when no one else was at home. The crime came to light in February last year when the girl was taken for a medical examination following health complaints, during which doctors found that she was pregnant.

A case was registered by then Valliyoor All Women Police Station inspector Sivakalai, and the investigation was later continued by inspector Gouri Manohari. It may be recalled that the same court had awarded death penalty to another man in a similar case on 24 December 2025.