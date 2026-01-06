Nearly 37% of TN’s built-up area lies outside city limits: Report

CHENNAI: Large share of Tamil Nadu’s urban expansion is occurring beyond the reach of formal city governance as a State Planning Commission study has found that nearly 37% of TN’s built-up area lies outside statutory urban local body boundaries of Contiguously Built Urban Agglomerations (CBUAs) and falls within villages and census towns (peri-urban areas).

CBUAs are continuous built-up areas that function as single urban system across multiple local bodies; 316 CBUAs were delineated for the state. Though they share labour markets, infrastructure and economic activity like cities, many parts remain governed as rural areas, creating regulatory gaps and uneven service delivery.

The findings are detailed in a report, prepared by the Tamil Nadu State Land Use Research Board under the State Planning Commission, released on Monday. The report maps peri-urban areas across TN and proposes a Sustainable Urban Management Framework, warning that growth beyond municipal limits is outpacing existing planning laws, institutional arrangements and administrative capacity.

Peri-urban expansion, the study notes, has become the dominant mode of urbanisation in the state. Using two indicators – the scale of built-up area expansion and the share of growth occurring outside statutory town limits – the report identifies 10 priority CBUAs. These agglomerations host TN’s major urban centres, anchor industrial and services-sector activity, and represent its fastest-transforming regions.