Preparatory work commences for Avaniyapuram jallikattu in Madurai

MADURAI: Preparatory works for the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, the first event of the Pongal season in Madurai, commenced on Monday with the traditional Muhurthakaal plantation ceremony, and Minister for Commercial Taxes P Moorthy presided over the event.

Following the ceremony, a section of residents raised objections, demanding representation in the organising committee for the event.

The Avaniyapuram Jallikattu is scheduled to be held on January 15, followed by the Palamedu and Alanganallur events on January 16 and 17, respectively.

Earlier, the city corporation had floated two tenders to carry out infrastructure and preparatory works for the event at a total estimated cost of over Rs 67 lakh.

Speaking to the media, Minister Moorthy said arrangements for all three Jallikattu events would be made on par with last year. He also announced that Chief Minister M K Stalin and the Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin would inaugurate the Alanganallur Jallikattu.

He added that there will not be any partialities in participant selection during the events and directed the officials to carry out the barricade installation works in the venue without affecting the residents.

Later in the day, Thiruparankundram MLA V V Rajan Chellappa submitted a petition to the district collector, urging the administration to give priority to local bull owners in the Jallikattu events and include residents in the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu organising committee.